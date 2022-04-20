Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 20 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY outlook - 128.60
Despite initial cross-inspired break of Tuesday's 128.97 high (New York) to a fresh near 20-year peak of 129. 40 (AUS), dlr's selloff in tandem with US yields and yen comments by JP official to 128.07 signals temp. top is made, present rise would bring range trading.
Hold long for 128.73 but 128.92/97 would cap upside and only below 128.07 may risk weakness towards 127.79.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0800 amid USD pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0800, finding demand from a broad-based US dollar retreat. The greenback tracks the pullback in the USD/JPY pair and the Treasury yields despite a cautious mood. Focus shifts to the Fed's Beige Book.
USD/JPY attempts a bounce towards 129.00 after the steep correction
USD/JPY is bouncing back towards 129.00, as the Fed-BOJ policy divergence offers support. Earlier on, the pair corrected to test 128.00 on heavy Japanese exporters' sales, profit-taking and BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed’s Beige Book eyed.
Gold finds a dead cat bounce at $1,940.70 as DXY drops, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold Price remains vulnerable at the critical daily support amid mixed mood. Surging Treasury yields offset a broad USD retreat, keeping XAUUSD undermined. Focus on Wednesday’s close, with eyes on the Fed’s Beige Book.
This bullish retracement could trigger a rally to $1.70 for MATIC price
MATIC price shows an interesting setup in formation. A build-up of buying pressure could be the key to triggering a massive upswing for Polygon.
What is a poison pill for TWTR stock?
Twitter stock rose over 7% on Monday to $48.45. Elon Musk previously tabled a $54.20 bid for TWTR. Twitter rejected Musk's offer and adopted a poison pill defense.