Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 20 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 128.60

Despite initial cross-inspired break of Tuesday's 128.97 high (New York) to a fresh near 20-year peak of 129. 40 (AUS), dlr's selloff in tandem with US yields and yen comments by JP official to 128.07 signals temp. top is made, present rise would bring range trading.

Hold long for 128.73 but 128.92/97 would cap upside and only below 128.07 may risk weakness towards 127.79.