Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 12 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 125.23

Despite staging a rebound after initial fall to 125.12 on FinMin Suzuki's yen comments, as dlr has retreated from 125.56, suggesting choppy swings below Monday's near 7-year peak at 125.77 would continue, below 125.10/12 may risk retracement to 124.90/95.

Stand aside and hold long for day trade.

Above 125. 56 may head towards 2015 peak at 125.86 later.

