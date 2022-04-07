Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 07 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY outlook - 123.68
Despite a brief spike down on profit taking to 123.47 after release of hawkish Fed minutes, subsequent rebound on broad-based USD's strength signals pullback from Wednesday's 124.05 high has ended and upmove from 121.29 (Thursday) would head towards 124.30 later today.
Intraday cross-inspired fall to 123.48 may head to 123.25/30 before rebound.
Above 123.93, 124.05 again.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
