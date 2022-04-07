Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Apr 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 123.68

Despite a brief spike down on profit taking to 123.47 after release of hawkish Fed minutes, subsequent rebound on broad-based USD's strength signals pullback from Wednesday's 124.05 high has ended and upmove from 121.29 (Thursday) would head towards 124.30 later today.

Intraday cross-inspired fall to 123.48 may head to 123.25/30 before rebound.

Above 123.93, 124.05 again.