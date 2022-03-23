Intraday market moving news and views
Update Time: 23 Mar2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY outlook – 121.10
Despite dlr's initial cross-inspired rally above Tuesday's 121.03 top to a fresh 6-year peak of 121.40 ahead of Tokyo open, intra-day sharp retreat to as low as 120.80 on profit taking suggests temp. high is made n 'choppy' sideways swings are in store.
For st trade, hold short for 120.50 n buy for day trade.
Above 121.20/25 risks 121.40, break, 121.60/70.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3300 ahead of UK inflation
GBP/USD is holding gains below 1.3300 ahead of the critical UK inflation data. Cable’s renewed upside could be linked to the US-UK trade deal and the improved market mood, despite underlying Ukraine tensions. The UK CPI is seen higher at 5.9% YoY in February.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses. Algorand price has bounced off a stable support level at $0.675.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
Calm in talks, lack of fresh pressure on China implies potential progress. Ukraine's proposed referendum and Russia's struggles also provide hope. The dollar would fall on any deal, but a comprehensive accord is needed for a lasting effect.