Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook – 121.10

Despite dlr's initial cross-inspired rally above Tuesday's 121.03 top to a fresh 6-year peak of 121.40 ahead of Tokyo open, intra-day sharp retreat to as low as 120.80 on profit taking suggests temp. high is made n 'choppy' sideways swings are in store.

For st trade, hold short for 120.50 n buy for day trade.

Above 121.20/25 risks 121.40, break, 121.60/70.

