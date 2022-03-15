Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 15 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 118.32.

Although dlr extended Mon's rally above 118.21 (New York) to a fresh 5-year peak of 118.30 in Australia, as recent upmove is over-extended, reckon 118.66 (2016 peak) would cap upside in Asia n yield a 'much-needed' minor retrace. before prospect of further gain.

As 118.44 has capped upside, stand aside and buy dips for day trade as 117.84 (New York low) would hold.

