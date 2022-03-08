Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Mar2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY Outlook - 115.43

Dlr's cross-inspired rally from 114.81 (Asia) to 115.47 in New York yesterday due to broad-based USD's gain vs G7 currencies suggests pullback from Thursday's 2-1/2 week high at 115.80 has possibly ended at 114.66 (Friday), above 115.55 would encourage for gain to 115.80.

Hold long for 115.80, break, 115.95/00 and only below 115.06 may risk weakness to 114.81/86 later.

