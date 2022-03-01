Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 01 Mar 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY outlook - 115.17

Dlr's intra-day selloff from Mon's 8-day high of 115.77 (AUS) to as low as 114.87 in New York afternoon due to broad-based USD's weakness signals near term rise from last Thur's 2-week trough at 114.42 has ended and below 114.80 may extend decline to 114.55/60.

As 115.28 has capped rebound in Asia, hold short for 114.75 and only above 115.40/45 risks 115.65/70.

