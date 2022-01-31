Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 31 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 115.51.. The pair regained traction in Tokyo morning after pullback fm Fri's 2-1/2 week high of 115.68 (Europe) to 115.13 in NY morning. Price met renewed buying at 115.22 in NZ n climbed steadily higher on cross-selling in yen to 115.59 ahead of Tokyo lunch break.
As rebound to 115.59 signals pullback fm 115.68 has ended at 115.13, gain to 115.90/00 is envisaged, however, loss of upward momentum should cap dlr below Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 today. Bids are noted at 115.30-20 with stops below 115.10/05 area whilst offers are tipped at 115.60/70 with stops abv there.
On the last trading day in Jan, US will release Chicago PMI and Dalls Fed mfg business index. We also have S. Francisco Fed President Daly (non-voter) and KC Fed's George (voter) scheduled to speak at 16:30GMT and 17:40GMT respectively later today.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.