Update Time: 31 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.51.. The pair regained traction in Tokyo morning after pullback fm Fri's 2-1/2 week high of 115.68 (Europe) to 115.13 in NY morning. Price met renewed buying at 115.22 in NZ n climbed steadily higher on cross-selling in yen to 115.59 ahead of Tokyo lunch break.

As rebound to 115.59 signals pullback fm 115.68 has ended at 115.13, gain to 115.90/00 is envisaged, however, loss of upward momentum should cap dlr below Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 today. Bids are noted at 115.30-20 with stops below 115.10/05 area whilst offers are tipped at 115.60/70 with stops abv there.

On the last trading day in Jan, US will release Chicago PMI and Dalls Fed mfg business index. We also have S. Francisco Fed President Daly (non-voter) and KC Fed's George (voter) scheduled to speak at 16:30GMT and 17:40GMT respectively later today.