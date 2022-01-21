Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 21 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.66.. Despite staging a short-covering bounce in NY session fm 113.97 to 114.22, the pair came under heavy selling pressure due to active safe-haven yen buying in reaction to decline in the N225 index futures ahead of Tokyo open following weakness in U.S. stocks as well as falling U.S. yields (the Dow initially rebounded over 400 points in NY morning but ended the day down 313 points or 0.89% at 34,715).
As intra-day decline has accelerated after penetrating 113.97, suggesting re-test of Jan's 113.49 low would be seen next, break there would extend early fall fm Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 to next daily obj. at 113.15.
Offers have been lowered to 113.80/90 with stops abv 114.00 n some bids are noted at 113.60-50 with stops below 113.40 n more below 113.10.
T.G.I.F. after a tumultous week, U.S. eco. calendar is very light with second-teir leading index being the only data due out, therefore, traders will continue to take cue on movement in U.S. stocks as well as U.S. yields.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.