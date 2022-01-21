Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 21 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.66.. Despite staging a short-covering bounce in NY session fm 113.97 to 114.22, the pair came under heavy selling pressure due to active safe-haven yen buying in reaction to decline in the N225 index futures ahead of Tokyo open following weakness in U.S. stocks as well as falling U.S. yields (the Dow initially rebounded over 400 points in NY morning but ended the day down 313 points or 0.89% at 34,715).

As intra-day decline has accelerated after penetrating 113.97, suggesting re-test of Jan's 113.49 low would be seen next, break there would extend early fall fm Jan's near 5-year peak at 116.34 to next daily obj. at 113.15.

Offers have been lowered to 113.80/90 with stops abv 114.00 n some bids are noted at 113.60-50 with stops below 113.40 n more below 113.10.

T.G.I.F. after a tumultous week, U.S. eco. calendar is very light with second-teir leading index being the only data due out, therefore, traders will continue to take cue on movement in U.S. stocks as well as U.S. yields.