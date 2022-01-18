Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 Jan2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.76.. Dlr jumped ahead of Tokyo lunch break on news of expected unchanged BOJ's monetary policy decision after intra-day retreat to 114.63 (AUS) to 114.46, price then rallied to 114.83 in post-BOJ trading.

As the near term strong rise fm Fri's 3-1/2 week trough of 113.49 to 114.64 in holiday-thin North American morning, then 114.83 today suggests 1st leg of correction fm Dec's near 5-year peak at 116.34 has ended, as long as 114.32 (Mon's European low) holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for further headway twd 115.05, near term o/bot condition should cap price at 115.26 (61.8% r fm 116.34-113.49). Bids have been raised to 114.50-40 with stops below 114.30 while some offers are tipped at 114.90/00 with stops touted abv 115.05.

After Mon's market holiday, U.S. will return later today and on the economic data front, we have NY Fed mfg index n then NAHB housing market index.