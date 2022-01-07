Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 07 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.88.. Despite extending rebound fm Thur's 115.64 low to 115.95 (NY) initially to 116.04 in early Tokyo trading, price retreated to 115.84 on lack of follow-through buying, suggesting the daily sideways swings fm Tue's near 5-year peak at 116.34 would continue ahead of release of key U.S. jobs report later today.

As long as 115.63 (Wed's reaction low fm 116.34) holds, outlook remains supportive for recent uptrend to head twd projected upside target at 116.86. Bids are noted at 115.75/65 with stops reported below 115.50 while offers are tipped at 116.05/15 with stop abv 116.20 n more stops are touted abv 116.35.

T.G.I.F., market is keenly awaiting the most important U.S. eco. data in the first month of 2022, namely, the non-farm payrolls, street forecast is look for a 400K increase vs previous month's reading of 210K, if actual figure comes in as per forecast or above, then usd will gain broadly. We also have San Francisco Fed president Daly n Atlanta Fed president Bostic scheduled to speak in NY session.