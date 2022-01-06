Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 06 Jan 2022 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 115.86.. Despite dollar's broad-based rally in NY afternoon Wed after release of hawkish FOMC minutes, the pair came under heavy selling pressure as broad-based weakness in Asian equities following decline in the Dow triggered active safe-haven yen buying, price fell fm 116.18 to 115.83 in hectic Tokyo morning.

Despite resumption of uptrend to a near 5-year peak of 116.34 on Tue, y'day's retreat to 115.63 (Europe) suggests temp. top is possibly made n consolidation is in store until release of key U.S. jobs report on Fri. Offers are tipped at 116.00/10 n more abv with stops reported abv 116.35. Bids are noted at 115.80-70 with stops touted below 115.60.

US will release a slew of eco. data later today, pay attention to weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims n ISM non-mfg index.