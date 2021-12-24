Intra-Day market moving news and views
USD/JPY - 114.36.. Despite climbing marginally abv Thur's 114.46 high (NY) to a fresh 3-week top of 114.51 in early Tokyo morning, profit-taking emerged n pushed price back down to 114.34, suggesting range trading is in store ahead of European open.
As dlr's cross-inspired rally abv last week's high at 114.26 (Wed) on Wed to 114.51 today suggests early correction from Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has possibly ended, outlook remains bullish for further headway twd projected target at 114.87 after consolidation, loss of momentum should cap price below 115.00 handle today n trading is likely to be quiet as U.S. markets are closed for X'mas holiday.
Bids are noted at 114.35-25 with stops reported below 113.95 while offers are tipped at 114.50/60 with some stops abv there.
T.G.I.F., as U.S. markets are closed today, no eco. data is due out until markets re-open on Mon.
