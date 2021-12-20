Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 20 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.57.. Dlr pared Friday's gain n retreated to 113.47 in Tokyo morning due to renewed cross-buying in yen after Friday's rebound from 113.15 in 113.76 in New York session due USD's broad-based gain on safe-haven buying following decline in U.S. stocks, U.S. stocks futures continued its recent losing streak with S%P 500 futures currently down over 1% as well as 10-year U.S. yields falling as well.

Despite last week's fall from 114.26 (Wed) to 113.15 on Friday, subsequent rebound to 113.76 suggests choppy trading above November's 6-week bottom at 112.54 would continue with mild upside bias.

Bids are noted a 113.45-35 with stops below 113.00 while offers are tipped at 113.75/85 with stop above 114.00.

U.S. eco. calendar is very thin with leading index being the only data due out at 15:00GMT.