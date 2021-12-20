Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 20 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.57.. Dlr pared Friday's gain n retreated to 113.47 in Tokyo morning due to renewed cross-buying in yen after Friday's rebound from 113.15 in 113.76 in New York session due USD's broad-based gain on safe-haven buying following decline in U.S. stocks, U.S. stocks futures continued its recent losing streak with S%P 500 futures currently down over 1% as well as 10-year U.S. yields falling as well.
Despite last week's fall from 114.26 (Wed) to 113.15 on Friday, subsequent rebound to 113.76 suggests choppy trading above November's 6-week bottom at 112.54 would continue with mild upside bias.
Bids are noted a 113.45-35 with stops below 113.00 while offers are tipped at 113.75/85 with stop above 114.00.
U.S. eco. calendar is very thin with leading index being the only data due out at 15:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.