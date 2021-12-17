Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 17 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.68.. Although dlr pared Thur's losses n briefly bounced to 113.85 in Tokyo morning but quickly retreated on renewed cross-buying in yen n range trading is in store ahead of BoJ's monetary policy announcement which comes usually around Tokyo lunch break.
As yesterday's fall fm 114.25 to 113.57 in NY morning in tandem with U.S. yields suggests recent corrective rise fm Nov's 6-week trough at 112.54 has ended at 114.26 on Wed, consolidation with downside bias remains, a firm break of 113.57 would add credence to this view n head back to 113.23, then 13.08. Offers are tipped at 113.85/95 with tops abv 114.00 while bids are noted at 113.60/55 with stops below 113.50.
T.G.I.F. after a tumultuous week n more volatility may continue if global stocks weaken. No U.S. eco. data is due out but we have San Francisco Fed President Daly and Fed Board Governor Waller both speaking at 18:00GMT.
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1300
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide in the early American session toward 1.1300. The risk-averse market environment ahead of the weekend is helping the greenback stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3300 as DXY holds above 96.00
GBP/USD erased the majority of its BOE-inspired gains on Friday and seems to have steadied around 1.3300 during the American trading hours. The dollar holds its ground ahead of the weekend, supported by risk-off flows.
Gold eyes $1,811 and $1,818 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is riding higher on the hawkish central banks’ decisions and year-end flows, having taken out the critical $1,800 mark. The US dollar and yields lick their wounds, lending support to gold.
Ripple price set for a bullish breakout over the weekend as tailwinds persist
Ripple (XRP) price still sees bullish momentum building as $0.8390 is tested. Some minor headwinds in global markets are keeping a lid on the bullish breakout. Expect investors to keep entering at current levels, preparing for a pop towards $1.0 over the weekend.
