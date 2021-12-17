Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.68.. Although dlr pared Thur's losses n briefly bounced to 113.85 in Tokyo morning but quickly retreated on renewed cross-buying in yen n range trading is in store ahead of BoJ's monetary policy announcement which comes usually around Tokyo lunch break.

As yesterday's fall fm 114.25 to 113.57 in NY morning in tandem with U.S. yields suggests recent corrective rise fm Nov's 6-week trough at 112.54 has ended at 114.26 on Wed, consolidation with downside bias remains, a firm break of 113.57 would add credence to this view n head back to 113.23, then 13.08. Offers are tipped at 113.85/95 with tops abv 114.00 while bids are noted at 113.60/55 with stops below 113.50.

T.G.I.F. after a tumultuous week n more volatility may continue if global stocks weaken. No U.S. eco. data is due out but we have San Francisco Fed President Daly and Fed Board Governor Waller both speaking at 18:00GMT.