Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 16 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.10.. Dlr maintains a steady to firm undertone in subdued Tokyo morning after Wed's gain to a 2-1/2 week high of 114.26 after expected hawkish tilt by the Fed as well as rising U.S. treasury yields, however, price retreated to 113.96 due to dlr's broad-based decline vs other G7 currencies on profit taking, a classic 'buy on rumour and sell on fact' market scenario.
As y'day's break of last week's high at 113.95 (Wed, now sup) n a daily close abv there suggest correction fm Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended earlier at 112.54, consolidation with upside bias remains, abv 114.38 (61.8% r fm 115.51) would encourage for further headway to 114.60. Bids are noted at 114.05-113.95 with some stops below 113.80 while offers are tipped at 114.25/35 with stops abv 114.40.
After Wed's key FOMC announcement, we have data dump fm the U.S. later today, and pay attention to weekly and continued jobless claims, then Markit mfg and services PMIs.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
