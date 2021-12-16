Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 16 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.10.. Dlr maintains a steady to firm undertone in subdued Tokyo morning after Wed's gain to a 2-1/2 week high of 114.26 after expected hawkish tilt by the Fed as well as rising U.S. treasury yields, however, price retreated to 113.96 due to dlr's broad-based decline vs other G7 currencies on profit taking, a classic 'buy on rumour and sell on fact' market scenario.

As y'day's break of last week's high at 113.95 (Wed, now sup) n a daily close abv there suggest correction fm Nov's 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended earlier at 112.54, consolidation with upside bias remains, abv 114.38 (61.8% r fm 115.51) would encourage for further headway to 114.60. Bids are noted at 114.05-113.95 with some stops below 113.80 while offers are tipped at 114.25/35 with stops abv 114.40.

After Wed's key FOMC announcement, we have data dump fm the U.S. later today, and pay attention to weekly and continued jobless claims, then Markit mfg and services PMIs.