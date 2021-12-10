Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 10 Dec 2021 06:30GMT
USD/JPY - 113.48.. Dlr moves narrowly in subdued Tokyo open after Thur's choppy swings in NY session. Despite extending decline fm Wed's 8-day high of 113.28 at NY open due to intra-day fall in U.S. yields, price rebounded on short covering due to upbeat U.S. data after weekly jobless claims dropped to lowest level since 1969, price climbed back to 113.65 b4 retreating to 113.34 in Asia.
As dlr's cross-inspired fall fm 113.95 to 113.28 suggests correction fm Nov's 6-week trough at 112.54 has possibly ended, a daily close below 113.08 sup would add credence to this view n yields re-test of 112.54 later next week. Offers are tipped at 113.55/65 with stops abv 113.95 while bids are noted at 113.30/20.
T.G.I.F., US will release a slew of eco. data and market focus is this week's most important U.S. data ahead of forthcoming FOMC meeting next week, namely CPI data. Traders are expected a spike in U.S. inflation to reach a near 7% level, if actula is near 7% or higher, then dlr may briefly spike higher b4 reterating on profit taking ahead of w/end.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
