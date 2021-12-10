Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 10 Dec 2021 06:30GMT

USD/JPY - 113.48.. Dlr moves narrowly in subdued Tokyo open after Thur's choppy swings in NY session. Despite extending decline fm Wed's 8-day high of 113.28 at NY open due to intra-day fall in U.S. yields, price rebounded on short covering due to upbeat U.S. data after weekly jobless claims dropped to lowest level since 1969, price climbed back to 113.65 b4 retreating to 113.34 in Asia.

As dlr's cross-inspired fall fm 113.95 to 113.28 suggests correction fm Nov's 6-week trough at 112.54 has possibly ended, a daily close below 113.08 sup would add credence to this view n yields re-test of 112.54 later next week. Offers are tipped at 113.55/65 with stops abv 113.95 while bids are noted at 113.30/20.

T.G.I.F., US will release a slew of eco. data and market focus is this week's most important U.S. data ahead of forthcoming FOMC meeting next week, namely CPI data. Traders are expected a spike in U.S. inflation to reach a near 7% level, if actula is near 7% or higher, then dlr may briefly spike higher b4 reterating on profit taking ahead of w/end.