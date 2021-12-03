Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 03 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.15.. The pair is in holding pattern following 2 consecutive days of sideways swings after staging a brief but sharp bounce from Tuesday's 6-week trough of 112.54 to 113.70 on Fed J. Powell's hawkish comments as traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of key U.S. jobs report later today.

As said rebound from 112.54 signals 1st leg of correction from November's fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended, consolidation is envisaged and a robust payroll reading would bring stronger gain to 114.03 (50% r from 115.51) but reckon 114.38 (61.8% r) would cap upside. On the flip side, a weaker-than-expected NFP number would trigger broad-based usd selling and yield weakness to 112.20/30.

U.S. will release a slew of important eco. data, after the jobs report, pay attention to Markit services PMI, then later ISM non-mfg PMI.