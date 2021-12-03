Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 03 Dec 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.15.. The pair is in holding pattern following 2 consecutive days of sideways swings after staging a brief but sharp bounce from Tuesday's 6-week trough of 112.54 to 113.70 on Fed J. Powell's hawkish comments as traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of key U.S. jobs report later today.
As said rebound from 112.54 signals 1st leg of correction from November's fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 has ended, consolidation is envisaged and a robust payroll reading would bring stronger gain to 114.03 (50% r from 115.51) but reckon 114.38 (61.8% r) would cap upside. On the flip side, a weaker-than-expected NFP number would trigger broad-based usd selling and yield weakness to 112.20/30.
U.S. will release a slew of important eco. data, after the jobs report, pay attention to Markit services PMI, then later ISM non-mfg PMI.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
