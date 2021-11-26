Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 26 Nov 2021 04:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 104.85.. Despite moving narrowly in holiday-thin North American session Thursday due to U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the pair tumbled ahead of Tokyo open on active safe-haven yen, usd & chf buying in reaction to market concerns on overnight Covid variant news (see previous update).
Dlr's intra-day fall to 114.69 suggests recent uptrend has made a temporary top at Thursday's fresh 3-year peak at 115.51 and as long as 115.25 (Thur low, now res) holds, downside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 104.45/50, break may risk weakness towards 114.00.
Offers are tipped at 115.00/10 n more above with stops above 115.25 while some bids are noted at 114.70/60 with stops below 104.45.
T.G.I.F., no U.S. eco. data is due out n many U.S. traders are taking long-weekend leave, so trading may quieten down after European close but beware of volatility in a thin market condition if Covid concerns escalate.
