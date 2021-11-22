Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 22 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.14.. Dlr pares Fri's losses n inches higher in Asian morning in tandem with recovery in US yields, suggesting 1st leg of correction fm Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has ended at Fri's 8-day trough of 113.59.
As long as 114.48/53 holds, further choppy sideways swings are in store and below 113.89 may head back to 113.59 but 113.26/31 should remain intact. Offers are tipped at 114.20/30 with some stop abv 114.55 while bids are noted at 113.90/80 and more below with stops below 113.60.
On the data front, we have U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index and then existing homes sales.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1300, slightly above the 16-month low of 1.1250 touched on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh European COVID-19 jitters.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is recovering ground towards 1.3450 heading into the European open, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the further upside appears elusive amid stronger US dollar and persistent Brexit worries. BOE’s Bailey downplays inflation concerns, eyes on risk trends, Brexit.
Gold bounces off two-week low, Fed rate hike bets to cap gains
Gold reversed an Asian session dip to near two-week lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1,850 level. The worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe turned out to be a key factor that benefitted traditional safe-haven assets.
Why two upcoming major events could propel Cardano price to revisit all-time highs
Cardano price is anticipating two major events that could see the token rally toward $3 and even higher toward its all-time high. The Ethereum-killer is set to be listed on Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the ADA community is expecting news and updates on the protocol later this week.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: ECB talks temporary but will Powell's reign be transitory?
Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tenure be transitory as President Biden mulls a change to the US Central Banks leadership? It has come down to a battle of the doves with Lael Brainard in the running to replace Powell. The Nasdaq especially will love her appointment if it comes to pass.