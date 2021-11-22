Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 22 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.14.. Dlr pares Fri's losses n inches higher in Asian morning in tandem with recovery in US yields, suggesting 1st leg of correction fm Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has ended at Fri's 8-day trough of 113.59.

As long as 114.48/53 holds, further choppy sideways swings are in store and below 113.89 may head back to 113.59 but 113.26/31 should remain intact. Offers are tipped at 114.20/30 with some stop abv 114.55 while bids are noted at 113.90/80 and more below with stops below 113.60.

On the data front, we have U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index and then existing homes sales.