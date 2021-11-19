Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 19 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.34.. Dlr moves narrowly in relatively subdued Asian morning after staging a rebound from 113.89 to 114.48 (New York) on Thursday, suggesting 1st leg of correction from Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has ended.

As this week's decline in U.S. yields signals recent uptrend has made a temporary top, further volatile consolidation below 114.97 is envisaged b4 prospect of resumption of uptrend next week.

Offers are tipped at 114.40/45 with stops above 114.50 while bids are noted at 114.00-90 with stops below 113.75.

T.G.I.F., U.S. eco. calendar is empty today, however, we have two Fed's Board of Governors (voters) Waller n Clarida speaking are 15:45GMT n 17:15GMT respectively.