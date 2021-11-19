Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 19 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.34.. Dlr moves narrowly in relatively subdued Asian morning after staging a rebound from 113.89 to 114.48 (New York) on Thursday, suggesting 1st leg of correction from Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 has ended.
As this week's decline in U.S. yields signals recent uptrend has made a temporary top, further volatile consolidation below 114.97 is envisaged b4 prospect of resumption of uptrend next week.
Offers are tipped at 114.40/45 with stops above 114.50 while bids are noted at 114.00-90 with stops below 113.75.
T.G.I.F., U.S. eco. calendar is empty today, however, we have two Fed's Board of Governors (voters) Waller n Clarida speaking are 15:45GMT n 17:15GMT respectively.
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.