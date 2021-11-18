Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 18 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.06.. The pair remains on the back foot in Asian trading after decline from Wednesday's fresh 3-year peak of 114.97 (AUS) to 113.94 in New York due to selloff in US yields (benchmark 10-year fell from 1.6190% to 1.5840%, circa 1.5854%).

As dlr's said fall from 114.97 suggests recent uptrend has made a minor top, consolidation is in store today with downside bias, near term oversold condition would limit weakness to 113.76/77 and bring rebound. Offers are tipped at 114.20/25 and bids are noted at 113.90-80 with stops below 113.70.

On the data front, US will release jobless claims, continued jobless claims, Philly Fed mfg index, leading index change and KC Fed mfg. We have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak.