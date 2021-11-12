Intra-day market moving news and views
USD/JPY - 114.26.. The greenback caught a bid ahead of Tokyo open n penetrated Thursday's high at 114.15 (Asia) to a 10-day peak of 114.30 due to renewed usd's strength m broad-based yen selling, suggesting price would head towards last week's high at 114.44 (Mon), however, loss of upward momentum may cap price below October's fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 today n risk has increased for a profit taking ahead of weekend break.
Therefore, whilst trading the buck from long is favoured, profit should be taken on next leg of upmove.
Bids are noted at 114.05-114.00 and more below with stops reported below 113.80 while offers are tipped at 114.40/50 with stops touted above 114.70.
T.G.I.F. after a tumultuous week, U.S. will later release University of Michigan consumer confidence n JOLTS job openings, a higher reading in the former n lower number in the latter would push dollar higher. Also, pay attention to NY Fed President Williams' talk at a virtual conference called "Heterogeneity in Macroeconomics: Implications for Policy" 17:10 GMT for obvious reason but European markets will be closed by then.
