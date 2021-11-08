Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.60.. Despite Fri's selloff in post-NFP New York from 114.02 to a 1-week low of 113.31 due to intra-day selloff in U.S. yields (benchmark 1-year tumbled to a 5-week low of 1.4360%, circa 1.4774%) on broad-based yen buying, the pair rebounded in Tokyo trading to 113.63 on Mon in tandem with U.S. yields.
Intra-day firmness suggests choppy trading above previous 113.26 sup would continue, however, only above 114.02 would revive bullishness for further headway towards last week's high at 114.44.
Bids are noted at 113.50-40 with stops below 113.25 while offers are tipped at 113.85/95 with stops above 114.05.
North America has moved into winter time over the weekend, although no U.S. eco. data is due out, we have a number of Fed officials (6 in total) scheduled to speak later today, please refer to our EI page for details. Fed chair J. Powell will give opening remarks via pre-recorded video at a virtual conference on Gender and the Economy at 15:30GMT.
