Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 05 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.71.. Trading the pair proved to be difficult this week as price swung inside a choppy range after early retreat fm Mon's 114.44 high to this week's low at 113.47 (Tue. Despite y'day's initial marginal gain abv Wed's post-FOMC 114.21 high to 114.21 to 114.24, then 114.27, price then reversed previous day's gain n tumbled to 113.52 in NY morning on the back of slumping U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year 1.6090% to 1.5090%, circa 1.5437%) b4 recovering on short covering to 113.86 in Australia today.
Price is expected to move sideways ahead of key U.S. jobs report, an upbeat payroll number together with rising U.S. yields are needed to revive bullish prospect of a re-test of 114.44 where a break there would encourage for gain twd Oct's 3-year peak at 114.69. Offers are tipped at 113.85/95 with some stops touted abv 114.00 while bids are noted at 113.55/45 with stops below there, more stops are reported below 113.25.
T.G.I.F. after a roller-coaster week, we have a slew of U.S. eco. data later today, all due out at 12:30GMT. Market focus is on payrolls, unemployment n average earnings. Jobs data is now seen as key driver for future U.S. rate outlook as Fed J. Powell's remarks in post-FOMC presser stated it would stay patient and wait for more job growth before raising interest rates.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.