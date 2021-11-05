Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 05 Nov 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.71.. Trading the pair proved to be difficult this week as price swung inside a choppy range after early retreat fm Mon's 114.44 high to this week's low at 113.47 (Tue. Despite y'day's initial marginal gain abv Wed's post-FOMC 114.21 high to 114.21 to 114.24, then 114.27, price then reversed previous day's gain n tumbled to 113.52 in NY morning on the back of slumping U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year 1.6090% to 1.5090%, circa 1.5437%) b4 recovering on short covering to 113.86 in Australia today.

Price is expected to move sideways ahead of key U.S. jobs report, an upbeat payroll number together with rising U.S. yields are needed to revive bullish prospect of a re-test of 114.44 where a break there would encourage for gain twd Oct's 3-year peak at 114.69. Offers are tipped at 113.85/95 with some stops touted abv 114.00 while bids are noted at 113.55/45 with stops below there, more stops are reported below 113.25.

T.G.I.F. after a roller-coaster week, we have a slew of U.S. eco. data later today, all due out at 12:30GMT. Market focus is on payrolls, unemployment n average earnings. Jobs data is now seen as key driver for future U.S. rate outlook as Fed J. Powell's remarks in post-FOMC presser stated it would stay patient and wait for more job growth before raising interest rates.