Update Time: 29 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.56.. Dlr swung in choppy fashion in Asian morning after hitting a near 2-week trough of 113.26 in New York morning Thursday on the back of downbeat U.S. GDP report, however, rebound in U.S. yields and active cross-selling in yen lifted price to 113.59 near New York close and the pair climbed to 113.71 shortly after Tokyo open before retreating briefly to 113.40 or intra-day unwinding in short yen positions.

As long as 113.71/74 res holds, consolidation with downside bias remains and below 113.22/26 sup would extend decline from October's 114.69 peak to 113.01, then 112.70/75 later today or Friday.

Offers are tipped at 113.60/70 with stops above 113.75 n more above 113.90 while bids are noted at 113.40-30 with stops below 113.20.

T.G.I. F. after a choppy week, however, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details) on this last trading day of October and market volatility is expected.

Pay attention to PCE price index, Chicago PMI n University of Michigan consumer confidence, if actual readings of the two latter data come in weaker than street forecast, then the greenback would come under renewed selling.