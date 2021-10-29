Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 29 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 113.56.. Dlr swung in choppy fashion in Asian morning after hitting a near 2-week trough of 113.26 in New York morning Thursday on the back of downbeat U.S. GDP report, however, rebound in U.S. yields and active cross-selling in yen lifted price to 113.59 near New York close and the pair climbed to 113.71 shortly after Tokyo open before retreating briefly to 113.40 or intra-day unwinding in short yen positions.
As long as 113.71/74 res holds, consolidation with downside bias remains and below 113.22/26 sup would extend decline from October's 114.69 peak to 113.01, then 112.70/75 later today or Friday.
Offers are tipped at 113.60/70 with stops above 113.75 n more above 113.90 while bids are noted at 113.40-30 with stops below 113.20.
T.G.I. F. after a choppy week, however, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details) on this last trading day of October and market volatility is expected.
Pay attention to PCE price index, Chicago PMI n University of Michigan consumer confidence, if actual readings of the two latter data come in weaker than street forecast, then the greenback would come under renewed selling.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around mid-1600s after EU data
EUR/USD extended its slide during the European trading hours as the data from the EU failed to help the shared currency preserve its strength. The euro area economy grew by 3.7% in the third quarter, compared to market expectation of 3.5%. Eyes on US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades below 1.3800 amid Brexit woes, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3800 amid improving market mood. A tepid bounce in the US dollar and escalates Brexit concerns cap the pair's upside. France detains UK ships while Britain summons the French ambassador. Brexit updates, US PCE inflation eyed.
Gold pivots around $1800, levels to watch
Gold price cautious amid US yield curve flattening, month-end flows in play. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation and FOMC decision fresh moves in gold.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent Premium
Inflationary pressures in the United States economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.