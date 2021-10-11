Intra-Day Market Moving News and Views
Update Time: 11 Oct 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 112.43.. Dollar or rather, the Japanese yen met renewed broad-based selling vs EUR, GBP and aud at Tokyo open following Friday's gain to a 2-1/2 year high of 112.25 near New York close, price climbed to 112.45, suggesting Long Term uptrend from 2020 bottom at 101.19 would head to project target at 112.66, however, o/bot condition would cap price at 113.00/10.
Therefore, in view of above bullish analysis, buying the greenback on dips is the way to go.
Bids are noted at 112.20/15 n more below with stops below 112.00.
Offers are tipped at 112.55/65 with some stops touted above 112.75.
Most markets in US are closed for Columbus Day holiday (Canada is also closed for Thanksgiving Day), so no US eco. data is due out.
