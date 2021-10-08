Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 Oct2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 111.77.. Dlr remains on the front foot in early Tokyo trading on Friday following yesterday's rebound from 111.24 (Europe) to 111.65 in New York as improved risk sentiment due to expectation of U.S. Senate would approve a temp. lift to U.S. debt ceiling pushed up U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit fresh 3-1/2 month high of 1.580%, circa 1.588%) n U.S. stocks.
As intra-day brief weak of Wednesday's 111.78 high on renewed cross-selling in yen suggests pullback from September's 19-month peak at 112.07 has ended, re-test of this level is envisaged, break there would encourage for gain to 112.22 (Nov 2020 high), then towards 112.66 next week.
Bids have been raised to 111.70-60 and more below with some stops below 111.50 while offers are tipped at 112.00/10 with stops above there.
T.G.I.F., market is keenly awaiting release of key U.S. September jobs report after last month's surprise weak reading. Street forecast for non-farm payroll is for an increase of 500k vs prev. number of 235K.
If actual comes in as per market forecast or a slight upside beat, then the greenback would move higher broadly while the flip side would occur if NFP is weaker than expectation, good luck.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.