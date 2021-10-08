Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 08 Oct2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 111.77.. Dlr remains on the front foot in early Tokyo trading on Friday following yesterday's rebound from 111.24 (Europe) to 111.65 in New York as improved risk sentiment due to expectation of U.S. Senate would approve a temp. lift to U.S. debt ceiling pushed up U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit fresh 3-1/2 month high of 1.580%, circa 1.588%) n U.S. stocks.

As intra-day brief weak of Wednesday's 111.78 high on renewed cross-selling in yen suggests pullback from September's 19-month peak at 112.07 has ended, re-test of this level is envisaged, break there would encourage for gain to 112.22 (Nov 2020 high), then towards 112.66 next week.

Bids have been raised to 111.70-60 and more below with some stops below 111.50 while offers are tipped at 112.00/10 with stops above there.

T.G.I.F., market is keenly awaiting release of key U.S. September jobs report after last month's surprise weak reading. Street forecast for non-farm payroll is for an increase of 500k vs prev. number of 235K.

If actual comes in as per market forecast or a slight upside beat, then the greenback would move higher broadly while the flip side would occur if NFP is weaker than expectation, good luck.