Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 30 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 111.85.. Dlr pares Wed's impressive gain to a 19-month peak of 112.04 in Asia n retreated to 111.81 on month-end yen buying by Japanese exporters, suggesting consolidation would continue until European open.
As yesterday's rally above previous 2021 high of 111.65 (now sup) to 112.04 confirms recent uptrend has once again resumed, price is en route to next chart obj. at 112.22, however, loss of momentum would cap price below projected res at 112.66.
Bids are noted at 111.80-70 with stops below 111.60 while offers are tipped at 112.00/05 with stops above 112.25.
U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, pay attention to PCE (Fed's favourite inflation guage) n jobless claims. Also we have a number of Fed officials (a total of 6) scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for details.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
