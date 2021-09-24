Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 24 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.34.. The pair stands tall in lively Tokyo trading as Thursday's impressive rally in US yields (benchmark 10-year jumped to a 2-month high of 1.437%, circa 1.4267%) led to broad-based yen selling, dlr climbed from 109.77 (Europe) to a 2-week high of 110.34, then to 110.41 shortly after Tokyo open n is within striking distance from its September's top at 110.44, a break there would encourage for further headway towards next chart obj. at 110.79 (August peak) later.
In view of above analysis, buying dlr (or selling the yen) is the way to go.
Bids have been raised to 110.30-20 area with stops below 110.00 while some offers (profit taking) are tipped at 110.40/45 with stop above 110.50.
TGIF after a tumultuous week, however, in addition to release of a slew of U.S. eco. data, we have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for details.
Pay attention to Fed chief J. Powell where he'll give opening remarks before virtual "Fed Listens: Perspective on the Pandemic Recovery" event at 14:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
