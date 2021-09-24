Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 24 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.34.. The pair stands tall in lively Tokyo trading as Thursday's impressive rally in US yields (benchmark 10-year jumped to a 2-month high of 1.437%, circa 1.4267%) led to broad-based yen selling, dlr climbed from 109.77 (Europe) to a 2-week high of 110.34, then to 110.41 shortly after Tokyo open n is within striking distance from its September's top at 110.44, a break there would encourage for further headway towards next chart obj. at 110.79 (August peak) later.

In view of above analysis, buying dlr (or selling the yen) is the way to go.

Bids have been raised to 110.30-20 area with stops below 110.00 while some offers (profit taking) are tipped at 110.40/45 with stop above 110.50.

TGIF after a tumultuous week, however, in addition to release of a slew of U.S. eco. data, we have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for details.

Pay attention to Fed chief J. Powell where he'll give opening remarks before virtual "Fed Listens: Perspective on the Pandemic Recovery" event at 14:00GMT.