Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 13 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.95.. The pair moves narrowly in Tokyo morning on Mon despite usd's renewed strength vs other major counterparts as pullback in US yields after Friday's rally n weakness in Asian stocks following decline in global equities Fri has dampened risk sentiment.
Dlr's decline from last Wed's 3-1/2 week high of 110.44 to 109.63 (Thursday) signals recent erratic upmove has made a top n Friday's cross-inspired bounce to 109.99 suggests 1st leg of correction over, therefore, sideways swings are in store before prospect of another fall later today or tomorrow.
Offers are tipped at 109.95/05 with stops above 110.20 while some bids are noted at 109.80-70 with stops reported below 109.60.
No U.S. eco. data is due out today except Fed budget, so traders will take cue from movement in US yields and US stocks, however, market's main focus is Tuesday's US CPI data as higher readings will reinforce market expectation of Fed's tapering at next week FOMC meeting.
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.