Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 13 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.95.. The pair moves narrowly in Tokyo morning on Mon despite usd's renewed strength vs other major counterparts as pullback in US yields after Friday's rally n weakness in Asian stocks following decline in global equities Fri has dampened risk sentiment.

Dlr's decline from last Wed's 3-1/2 week high of 110.44 to 109.63 (Thursday) signals recent erratic upmove has made a top n Friday's cross-inspired bounce to 109.99 suggests 1st leg of correction over, therefore, sideways swings are in store before prospect of another fall later today or tomorrow.

Offers are tipped at 109.95/05 with stops above 110.20 while some bids are noted at 109.80-70 with stops reported below 109.60.

No U.S. eco. data is due out today except Fed budget, so traders will take cue from movement in US yields and US stocks, however, market's main focus is Tuesday's US CPI data as higher readings will reinforce market expectation of Fed's tapering at next week FOMC meeting.