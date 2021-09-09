Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.16.. Dlr remains under pressure in Asian morning on renewed yen buying following Wed's intra-day gain to a 3-1/2 week high of 110.44 at European open but decline in global stocks n U.S. yields triggered safe-haven yen buying n quickly knocked price to 110.15.

Despite sideways swings in NY session, price fell marginally lower to 110.11 in Asian morning, suggesting further consolidation is in store before prospect of resumption of recent upmove to Aug's peak at 110.79.

Bids are noted at 110.10/05 with some stops touted below 110.00 while offers are tipped at 110.40/45 with stops above there.

U.S. will later release weekly jobless claims n continued jobless claims. Last but not least, we have an army of Fed officials (8 in total!) scheduled to speak ahead of next week's blackout ahead of Sept 21-22 FOMC meeting, pls refer to our EI page for details.