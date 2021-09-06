USD/JPY - 109.81.. Dlr pares Fri's decline n edges higher in Asian morning on Monday to 109.83 shortly after Tokyo open.
Despite Friday's fall from 110.07 (Asia) to 109.60 in New York morning on broad-based usd's selloff vs other G6 currencies following a monster miss in U.S. payrolls and a spike down in U.S. yields, intra-day jump in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year rallied from 1.267% to 1.336%) triggered short covering in the pair to 109.74 at the close. Expect range trading and as long as 110.07 res holds, decline from last week's high at 110.41 would head back to 109.42, then later 109.12.
Order board is pretty thin on Mon with some offers tipped at 109.85/90 with stops above 110.10 while bids are noted at 1109.70-60 with stops touted below there.
No U.S. eco. data is due out as markets in U.S. as well as Canada are closed for Labor Day holiday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
