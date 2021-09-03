Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 03 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.92..Although the pair remained on the back foot on Fri n met selling at 109.97 due to continued usd's weakness vs other G6 currencies, price briefly penetrated Wed's 109.89 low to 109.85 after tripping stops below 109.90, lack of follow-through through selling due to cross weakness in yen quickly lifted price.
Expect range trading until European open b4 decline from this week's 110.41 high (Wed) heads to 109.60, then 109.42 but reckon daily sup at 109.12 should remain intact. Offers are tipped at 110.05/10 with some stops abv 110.15 while bids are noted at 109.85-80 with stops below 109.60.
U.S. release the most important eco. data later today, namely non-farm payrolls, market is expecting 750k increase vs prev. readings of 943k, however, if actual figure is much lower than forecast (due to Wed's huge downside beat in ADP payrolls), then the greenback woould come under active selling pressure. Pls refer to our EI page for details of other U.S. data.
