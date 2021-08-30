Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 Aug2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.77.. Although dlr remained on the back foot in Asia on Monday following a decline from Friday's near 2-week high of 110.26 to 109.79 in hectic New York session due to broad-based usd's weakness following Fed Powell's dovish Jackson Hole speech, price met renewed selling at 109.88 in New Zealand and fell marginally below 109.79 to 109.71 in Asian morning before edging higher on minor short covering.

As Friday's selloff from 110.26 signals further volatile trading below August's 110.79 peaks would continue with a downside bias, further weakness towards last week's low at 109.42 is envisaged after consolidation, a break would pressure price towards 109.12.

Order board is pretty thin with some offers tipped at 110.00/10 with stops above 110.30 while some bids are noted above 109.70-60 with stops below there.

On the data front, U.S. will later release pending home sales n Dallas fed mfg index.