Update Time: 30 Aug2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.77.. Although dlr remained on the back foot in Asia on Monday following a decline from Friday's near 2-week high of 110.26 to 109.79 in hectic New York session due to broad-based usd's weakness following Fed Powell's dovish Jackson Hole speech, price met renewed selling at 109.88 in New Zealand and fell marginally below 109.79 to 109.71 in Asian morning before edging higher on minor short covering.
As Friday's selloff from 110.26 signals further volatile trading below August's 110.79 peaks would continue with a downside bias, further weakness towards last week's low at 109.42 is envisaged after consolidation, a break would pressure price towards 109.12.
Order board is pretty thin with some offers tipped at 110.00/10 with stops above 110.30 while some bids are noted above 109.70-60 with stops below there.
On the data front, U.S. will later release pending home sales n Dallas fed mfg index.
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin: Yearning for a firm break above $50K amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.