Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 27 Aug2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.98.. Although dlr caught a bid at European open on Thursday ans climbed to 110.22 due to cross-selling in yen and intra-day gain in US yields, failure to penetrate 110.22 (last week's high Thursday) pushed price back to 109.95 morning.

Intra-day sideways swings suggests range trading below 110.22 may continue in Europe as traders are keeping their powder dry ahead of Fed Pwoell's keynote speech at Jackson Hole at 14:00GMT (his prepared text may be released in early New York morning though). Market is expecting Fed's tapering in his speech which is a prelude to rate rise in 2022, such a scenario would push usd higher vs G& currencies. On the flip side, if he sounds dovish, then usd bears may come back with a vengeance.

Offers are tipped at 110.15/25 with stops above there n bids are noted at 109.95/90 with stops below 109.85.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data in New York morning, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to July's PCE (Fed's favourite inflation gauge), a higher-than-expected number would spark usd buying n higher US yields due to inflationary expectation.