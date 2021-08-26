Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 26 Aug2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.00.. Dlr orbits 110.00 handle in subdued Asian morning after yesterday's rise from 109.63 (AUS) to 110.12 in New York session due to broad-based yen selling on return of risk sentiment as well as rally in U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year climbed from 1.2830% to a near 2-week high of 1.3520%).

As dlr's rise from 109.42 (Tue) to 110.12 suggests pullback from last week's 110.22 high has ended, break of this res would extend upmove from 109.12 to 110.54, possibly re-test of Aug's 1-month high at 110.79 if Fed's J. Powell is sounding hawkish at Fri's Jackson Hole symposium. Bids have been raised to 109.95/85 with stops below 109.80 while offers are tipped at 110.15/25 with stops reported above there.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data later today, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims, also Q2 GDP, PCE and core PCE.

If U.S. data come in stronger than street forecast, U.S. yields and the greenback will move higher.