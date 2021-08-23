Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 23 Aug2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.83.. Although the pair met renewed buying at 109.73 in New Zealand n briefly penetrated Friday's 109.88 high to 109.93 due to a bout of cross-selling in yen, intra-day broad-based retreat in the greenback capped dlr's gain.

Dlr's choppy swings on Friday after retreat from 110.22 to 109.49 Thursday suggests further range trading is in store, as long as 109.49 holds, upside bias remains, above 110.22 would indicate correction from August's 1-month peak at 110.79 has ended.

Order board is fairly thin with bids noted at 109.60-50 with stops below 109.45 while offers are tipped at 109.95/05 with stops above there.

U.S. will release Markit mfg and services PMIs n exiting home sales.

A stronger-than-expected PMI reading would spur more usd buying n gain in U.S. yields.