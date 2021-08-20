Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 20 Aug2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.74.. Trading the pair on Thursday proved to be tricky as price swung wildly in European n New York sessions. Despite extending near term rise from this week's 109.12 low (Monday) to 110.22 in Asia, price tumbled to 109.49 in European morning on active safe-haven yen buying due to weakness in global stocks n sharp drop in U.S. yields. However, recovery in U.S. equities n yields in New York session triggered unwinding of intra-day long yen positions and lifted price to 109.83, then 109.88 today.
Although yesterday's fall from 110.22 signals further choppy trading below July's 1-month peak at 110.79 would continue, present broad-based usd's strength would bring sideways wings and as long as 109.49 holds, erratic rise from 109.12 may head to 110.32/35 but 110.54 should cap upside.
Bids are noted at 109.60-50 with stops below 109.45 while offers are tipped at 109.90/00 with stops above 110.25.
T.G.I.F., no U.S. eco. data is due out today so traders will take cue from intra-day moves in U.S. yields and later U.S. stocks.
Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) will participate in Q&A session on an event called "Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy" at 15:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
