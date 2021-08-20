Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 20 Aug2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.74.. Trading the pair on Thursday proved to be tricky as price swung wildly in European n New York sessions. Despite extending near term rise from this week's 109.12 low (Monday) to 110.22 in Asia, price tumbled to 109.49 in European morning on active safe-haven yen buying due to weakness in global stocks n sharp drop in U.S. yields. However, recovery in U.S. equities n yields in New York session triggered unwinding of intra-day long yen positions and lifted price to 109.83, then 109.88 today.

Although yesterday's fall from 110.22 signals further choppy trading below July's 1-month peak at 110.79 would continue, present broad-based usd's strength would bring sideways wings and as long as 109.49 holds, erratic rise from 109.12 may head to 110.32/35 but 110.54 should cap upside.

Bids are noted at 109.60-50 with stops below 109.45 while offers are tipped at 109.90/00 with stops above 110.25.

T.G.I.F., no U.S. eco. data is due out today so traders will take cue from intra-day moves in U.S. yields and later U.S. stocks.

Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) will participate in Q&A session on an event called "Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy" at 15:00GMT.