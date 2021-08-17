Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 17 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.26.. Dlr is a nursing loss in subdued Asian morning after Monday's selloff from 109.75 (NZ) to an 11-day trough of 109.12 in New York morning in tandem with the decline in U.S. yields as well as active safe-haven yen buying due to the latest geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan.

As decline from last week's high at 110.79 (Wednesday) to 109.12 signals early correction from August's 9-week trough at 108.73 has ended, downside bias remains for re-test of this sup where a break there would pressure price towards next daily obj. at 108.35.

Therefore, selling the pair on recovery is favored, offers are tipped at 109.45/55 with stops touted above 109.75 while bids are noted at 109.15/05 with tops below 109.00 and more stops are reported below 108.70.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to retail sales and industrial production, weaker-than-expected reading would trigger further usd selling. Fed's Chair J. Powell n Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (non-voter) will speak later today.

As J. Powell will discuss the work of the Federal Reserve and economic education before virtual town hall meetings with educators and students, traders do not expect him to mention Fed's policy, hence muted market reaction.