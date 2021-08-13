Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 13 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.40.. Dlr moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning on Friday after trading sideways in directionless Thursday's session, suggesting further sideways swings would continue.

A retreat from Wednesday's 1-month high at 110.79 to 110.32 suggests recent upmove has made a temp. top, consolidation is expected to continue, below 110.32 would bring stronger retracement to 110.10/15 but reckon sup at 110.03 (this week's low on Mon) should hold.

Offers are tipped at 110.50/60 with stops above 110.80 while bids are noted at 110.35/30 and more below with stops reported below 110.00.

T.G.I.F., U.S. will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to University of Michigan consumer confidence, a higher-than-expected reading (forecast is 81.2 vs prev. 81.2) may give the greenback a lift.