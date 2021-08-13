Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 13 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.40.. Dlr moves narrowly in subdued Asian morning on Friday after trading sideways in directionless Thursday's session, suggesting further sideways swings would continue.
A retreat from Wednesday's 1-month high at 110.79 to 110.32 suggests recent upmove has made a temp. top, consolidation is expected to continue, below 110.32 would bring stronger retracement to 110.10/15 but reckon sup at 110.03 (this week's low on Mon) should hold.
Offers are tipped at 110.50/60 with stops above 110.80 while bids are noted at 110.35/30 and more below with stops reported below 110.00.
T.G.I.F., U.S. will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details), pay attention to University of Michigan consumer confidence, a higher-than-expected reading (forecast is 81.2 vs prev. 81.2) may give the greenback a lift.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD flirts with 13-day low as Brexit, coronavirus jitters combat USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3800 amid a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.