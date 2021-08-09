Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.21.. Despite Fri's rally to a 10-day high of 110.35 in New York as stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls n drop in U.S. unemployment rate triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may act sooner rather than later in tightening its monetary policy, the pair moved sideways in relatively subdued Asian morning as market focus is on other G7 currencies.
As dlr's impressive gain from last Wed's 9-week bottom at 108.73 to as high as 110.35 signals correction from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 has ended, bullishness remains for further headway towards 110.81, Friday's sharp rise in U.S. yields supports this bullish notion.
Bids are noted at 110.20/10 with some stops below 110.00 while offers are tipped at 110.30/40 with some stops touted above there.
After Fri's blockbuster U.S. jobs report, U.S. will release 2nd-tier JOLTS job openings. We have Atlanta President Bostic speaking at a virtual event at 14:10GMT, then Richmond Fed President Barkin will speak at a business luncheon at 15:30GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts to recover above 1.1760 ahead of German Trade data
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the currency pair’s recovery attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD pares losses below 1.39 amid UK politics, USD strength
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce from weekly lows above 1.3850. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. US dollar pulls back from multi-day top amid mixed markets. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
GBP/USD pares losses below 1.39 amid UK politics, USD strength
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce from weekly lows above 1.3850. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. US dollar pulls back from multi-day top amid mixed markets. Covid updates, stimulus news in focus amid a light docket.
XLM price might shed 12%, while Stellar CEO supports Wyden-Toomey-Lummis infrastructure deal
XLM price experienced a massive sell-off after multiple sell signals erupted on August 8. The initial downswing has sliced through a crucial support level, indicating a further descent. Investors can expect a reversal in the downtrend around $0.251.
Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs shades
Hiring in the US has nearly doubled in the last two months in spite of fears of a resurgent pandemic and constraints from one of the tightest job markets in a generation. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient.