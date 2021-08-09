Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.21.. Despite Fri's rally to a 10-day high of 110.35 in New York as stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls n drop in U.S. unemployment rate triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may act sooner rather than later in tightening its monetary policy, the pair moved sideways in relatively subdued Asian morning as market focus is on other G7 currencies.

As dlr's impressive gain from last Wed's 9-week bottom at 108.73 to as high as 110.35 signals correction from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 has ended, bullishness remains for further headway towards 110.81, Friday's sharp rise in U.S. yields supports this bullish notion.

Bids are noted at 110.20/10 with some stops below 110.00 while offers are tipped at 110.30/40 with some stops touted above there.

After Fri's blockbuster U.S. jobs report, U.S. will release 2nd-tier JOLTS job openings. We have Atlanta President Bostic speaking at a virtual event at 14:10GMT, then Richmond Fed President Barkin will speak at a business luncheon at 15:30GMT.