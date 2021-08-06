Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 06 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.87. The pair continues its near term winning streak and climbed to a 1-week high of 109.88 as the greenback caught a light bid at Asian open on the back of intra-day gain in U.S. bids, upside bias remains for upmove from Wednesday's 9-week trough at 108.73 to head to 110.00 handle where a break there would encourage for subsequent headway towards 110.28.
Bids have been raised to 109.75-65 with stops below 109.40 while offers are tipped at 109.90/00 with stops abv 110.00.
While rise from 108.73 suggests recent fall from Jul's 15-month peak at 111.65 has made a low, price is en route towards 110.53 (61.8% r) especially if tonight's blockbuster U.S. NFP number is upbeat and market is also forecasting a drop in unemployment rate.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish impulse eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 amid stronger dollar, NFP eyed
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 on NFP Friday. US dollar index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed’s tapering expectations. Sterling remains unaffected by a mild BOE’s hawkish tilt.
Gold: US NFP to confirm death cross? Downside remains favored
After a volatile Wednesday, gold price resumed its downtrend on Thursday and breached the $1800 level before recovering to $1804.48 at the close. Gold’s daily setup points to deeper losses if the death cross gets confirmed.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.