Update Time: 06 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.87. The pair continues its near term winning streak and climbed to a 1-week high of 109.88 as the greenback caught a light bid at Asian open on the back of intra-day gain in U.S. bids, upside bias remains for upmove from Wednesday's 9-week trough at 108.73 to head to 110.00 handle where a break there would encourage for subsequent headway towards 110.28.

Bids have been raised to 109.75-65 with stops below 109.40 while offers are tipped at 109.90/00 with stops abv 110.00.

While rise from 108.73 suggests recent fall from Jul's 15-month peak at 111.65 has made a low, price is en route towards 110.53 (61.8% r) especially if tonight's blockbuster U.S. NFP number is upbeat and market is also forecasting a drop in unemployment rate.