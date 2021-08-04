Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 04 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.05. Dlr swung broadly sideways in choppy Asian trading after tumbling on Tuesday to a 2-month trough of 108.88 in New York morning, weighed down by a decline in U.S. yields n active cross-buying of yen in New York session.
As 109.15 (New York high) has capped intra-day recovery, the outlook remains bearish for July's 15-month peak at 111.65 to head to the next daily chart targets at 108.57, then 108.35 after consolidation.
Offers are tipped at 109.10/15 with stops above 109.20 while bids are noted at 108.95-90 with stops below 108.85.
On the data front, pay attention to U.S. ADP private payrolls, U.S. later will release Markit services PMI n ISM non-mfg PMI.
We also have Fed's Clarida and Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) scheduled to speak at 14:00GMT n 18:00GMT respectively.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps back towards 1.1900 ahead of busy calendar day
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground but remains below 1.1900. The US dollar trades softer for the third day amid mixed sentiment ahead of the key NFP release. In the meantime, traders await the EU Retail Sales, US ADP and ISM Services PMI. Fedspeak, covid updates and stimulus news eyed as well.
GBP/USD refreshes daily high near 1.3940 on softer USD
GBP/USD extends the upside momentum above 1.3900 amid a cautious mood. US Dollar Index slips below 92.00 amid mixed economic data and Fed officials’ views. Sterling remains underpinned ahead of the BOE’s ‘Super Thursday’. US ADP and ISM Services PMI awaited.
Gold awaits a range breakout but not so soon, NFP in focus
Gold price ended in the red for the third straight session on Tuesday, as traders preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release, which will provide fresh signals on the Fed’s next policy action.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.