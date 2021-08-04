Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 04 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.05. Dlr swung broadly sideways in choppy Asian trading after tumbling on Tuesday to a 2-month trough of 108.88 in New York morning, weighed down by a decline in U.S. yields n active cross-buying of yen in New York session.

As 109.15 (New York high) has capped intra-day recovery, the outlook remains bearish for July's 15-month peak at 111.65 to head to the next daily chart targets at 108.57, then 108.35 after consolidation.

Offers are tipped at 109.10/15 with stops above 109.20 while bids are noted at 108.95-90 with stops below 108.85.

On the data front, pay attention to U.S. ADP private payrolls, U.S. later will release Markit services PMI n ISM non-mfg PMI.

We also have Fed's Clarida and Dallas Fed President Kaplan (non-voter) scheduled to speak at 14:00GMT n 18:00GMT respectively.