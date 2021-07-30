Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 30 July 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.49.. Although dlr continued this week's decline from 110.58 (Monday) n briefly penetrated Thursday's 109.43 low (New York) to a 9-day trough of 109.37 at Asian open due to renewed yen buying on intra-day fall in U.S. yields, buying interest lifted price to 109.59, suggesting range trading is in store until European open.

As dlr's decline from last Friday's 110.59 high to 109.37 suggests early upmove from July's 7-week trough at 109.07 has ended, re-test of this sup is envisaged, break would extend erratic fall from 111.65 (July peak) towards 108.57 later next week.

Offers are tipped at 109.60/70 n more above with stops above 109.95 while bids are noted at 109.40-35 with stops below there, more stops are touted below 109.00.

T.G.I.F. after a tumultuous week, however, European n N. American traders are waiting for a slew of U.S. data later today (refer to our EI page for details) and focus is on U.S. OCE index (Fed's faourite inflation guage), however, as Fed chief J. Powells has continued to say recent rising inflaton rate is "transitory", a higher reading may not offer lasting suport to the usd. We also have St. Louis Fed President Bullard (non-voter) speaking at 13:00GMT.