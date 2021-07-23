Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 23 July 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.24.. Dlr inches higher in subdued Asian morning after swinging sideways in directionless Thursday's session. Japanese markets are closed today following yesterday's holiday for an extra holiday to celebrate the opening of the Olympics , suggesting further range trading is in store until European open.
As this week's strong rise from 109.07 (Monday's 7-week low) in tandem with US yields to 110.38 Wednesday suggests recent decline has ended, consolidation with upside bias remains for said upmove to head to 110.69, then 110.81.
Order board is fairly light with bids noted at 110.10/00 with stops below 109.80 while offers are tipped at 110.30/40 with stops touted above there.
T.G.I.F., although U.S. eco. calendar is light, pay attention to Markit mfg and services PMIs at 13:45GMT, if actual readings beat forecast, then usd will move higher.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
