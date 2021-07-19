Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 19 July 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.91.. The pair remained on the back foot in active Tokyo trading due to renewed risk-off trade as U.S. yields continued its last week's slide ( benchmark 10-year penetrated last week's 1.292% low to a fresh 1-week trough of 1.264%, circa 1.2769%) and easily penetrated Friday's low at 110.04 (New York) to 109.86 ahead of Tokyo open.
Intra-day broad-based yen's strength vs USD, euro, GBP n AUD etc suggests re-test of last week's 109.72 low would be seen after conosolidation, break would head towards July's bottom at 109.54 later today.
Offers are tipped at 109.00/05 with stops above 110.20 while some bids are noted at 109.80-75 with stops below 109.70.
U.S. eco. calendar is very thin today with second-tier NZHB housing market index being the only data due out, so traders will taken cue from intra-day move in U.S. yields and later U.S. stocks.
