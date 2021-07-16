Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 16 July 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.00. Despite initial weakness to 109.74 shortly after Tokyo open, failure to re-test Thursday's 109.72 low (Europe) quickly lifted price and dlr climbed back to 110.03 due to broad-based unwinding of short yen positions by traders ahead of BoJ's monetary policy decision which will likely come any time now.
As dlr's fall from this week's high at 110.69 (Wednesday) to 109.72 suggests correction from 109.54 has ended, break there would extend early fall from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 to next chat obj. at 109.20 (Jun low) but reckon 108.90/00 may contain weakness.
Offers are tipped at 110.05/10 with some stops above there, more stops are touted above 110.25.
Bids are noted at 109.75/70 with stops below there n more stops are reported below 109.50.
T.G.I.F. after a roller-coaster week, now that the 2-day semi-annual testimony by Fed J. Powell is out of the way, traders can take a breather. On the data front, we have U.S. retail sales, business inventories and University of Michigan consumer confidence. We also have New York Fed President Williams scheduled to speak at 13:00GMT.
