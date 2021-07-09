Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 09 July 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.90.. Dollar pares yesterday's losses in Asia on Friday after hitting a near 1-month trough of 109.54 in New York morning as bargain hunting by Japanese importers lifted price to 109.92.

As Thursday's selloff from 110.70 (AUS) to 109.54 which represented the largest one-day fall in 7 months due to active safe-haven yen buying on the back of global stock market rout as well as falling U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit a 4-month low of 1.250%, circa 1.3162%) signals medium-term uptrend has made a top earlier at July's 15-month peak at 111.65, the pair is en route to 109.20 (June's low) after consolidation.

Offers are tipped at 109.95/00 with stop above 110.05/10 while bids are noted at 109.70-60 with stops below 109.50.

T.G.I.F., economic calendar in the U.S. is very light with wholesale inventories n wholesale sales being the only data due out, therefore, traders will continue to take cue from intra-day moves in global stock markets n U.S. yields.