Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 09 July 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.90.. Dollar pares yesterday's losses in Asia on Friday after hitting a near 1-month trough of 109.54 in New York morning as bargain hunting by Japanese importers lifted price to 109.92.
As Thursday's selloff from 110.70 (AUS) to 109.54 which represented the largest one-day fall in 7 months due to active safe-haven yen buying on the back of global stock market rout as well as falling U.S. yields (benchmark 10-year hit a 4-month low of 1.250%, circa 1.3162%) signals medium-term uptrend has made a top earlier at July's 15-month peak at 111.65, the pair is en route to 109.20 (June's low) after consolidation.
Offers are tipped at 109.95/00 with stop above 110.05/10 while bids are noted at 109.70-60 with stops below 109.50.
T.G.I.F., economic calendar in the U.S. is very light with wholesale inventories n wholesale sales being the only data due out, therefore, traders will continue to take cue from intra-day moves in global stock markets n U.S. yields.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD accumulates minor losses below 1.1850 amid risk-off mood. The ECB has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% after concluding its special strategy meeting. The US dollar is recovering ground after Thursday's sell-off.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750 amid disappointing UK data
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground, heading towards 1.3750 amid downbeat UK monthly GDP and manufacturing data. The covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. Brexit headlines also weigh on the cable.
Gold regains upside momentum past $1,800 on sour sentiment
Gold (XAU/USD) reverses the early Asian pullback, picking up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,808, headline into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the previous day’s pause to the six-day winning streak even as the US dollar index (DXY) and the Treasury yields rebound.
SafeMoon price approaches critical support area, 37% gains await
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Stocks slump, with jobless claims highlighting volatile recovery
Falling yields and disappointing jobless claims have highlighted worries over the economic rebound. One benefactor of that has come from the VIX, which hit a two-week high. US crude inventories lost another 6 million barrels, helping to stabilise a market that had been on the back foot.