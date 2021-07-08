Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 08 July 2021 05:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.57. Dlr remains on the back foot in early Asian trading as price edged lower in New York session due to falling US yields (benchmark 10-year hit 4-month low of 1.296%, circa 1.3179) following intra-day bounce on Wed from 110.40 to 110.81.
Today's weakness to 110.43 suggests briefly break below 110.40 is likely, however, loss of recent downward momentum and intra-day renewed USD's strength vs other G7 currencies should bring rebound later today.
Offers are tipped at 110.70/80 with stops above 110.85 whilst bids are noted at 110.45-40 with stops below there and more below 110.20.
On the data front, we the usual U.S. weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims.
